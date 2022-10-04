Oil rises on likely supply cuts

Group of producers is expected to cut output by more than 1-million barrels a day at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday
The Growth Plan delivered higher inflation and borrowing costs, an outraged polity and anything but growth
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the owners of a vacant student residence had a ‘sudden change of mind’, thus the move to the hotel
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC's candidate to replace Makhura
The purchases were funded in large part by the sale of its three properties
The Bank said in its latest 6-monthly monetary policy review that for SA, sharp hikes in food or energy prices lift total inflation expectations and elicit higher wage demands
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Unfathomable that her daughters should grow up with fewer rights than she had, says former Meta boss
First black man to win the marathon in 1989 is remembered for his humility
Verstappen opened the campaign with two retirements from the first three rounds — the only two times he has failed to finish this season
Singapore — Oil prices edged up on Tuesday as expectations that oil cartel Opec may agree to a large cut in crude output when it meets on Wednesday outweighed concerns about the global economy.
Brent crude futures rose 47c, or 0.5%, to $89.33 a barrel by 3.52am GMT after gaining more than 4% in the previous session.
US crude futures rose by 31c, or 0.4%, to $83.94 a barrel. The benchmark gained more than 5% in the previous session, its largest daily gain since May.
Oil prices rallied on Monday on renewed concerns about supply tightness. Investors expect Opec and its allies, known collectively as Opec+, will cut output by more than 1-million barrels a day at their first in-person meeting since 2020 on Wednesday.
Voluntary cuts by individual members could come on top of this, making it their largest cut since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Opec sources said.
“Despite everything going on with the war in Ukraine, Opec+ has never been this strong and they will do whatever it takes to make sure prices are supported here,” said Edward Moya, a senior analyst with Oanda, in a note.
Opec+ has boosted output this year after record cuts put in place in 2020 due to demand destruction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. But in recent months, the organisation has failed to meet its planned output increases, missing in August by 3.6 million bpd.
“While Opec+ might announce a large cut (in excess of 1-million barrels per day), in reality, the cut could be much smaller. This is due to most Opec+ members producing well below their target production levels,” ING analysts said in a note.
The production cut being considered was justified by the sharp decline in oil prices from recent highs, said Goldman Sachs, adding that this reinforced its bullish oil view.
Concerns about the global economy could cap the upside, said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets, as investors also look to take profit on gains made in the previous session.
“Uncertainties remain in the global markets, such as bond market turmoil, the sell-off in risk assets, and a skyrocketing US dollar,” said Teng.
Oil prices have dropped for four straight months as Covid-19 lockdowns in top oil importer China curbed demand while interest rate hikes and a soaring US dollar pressured global financial markets. Major central banks have embarked on the most aggressive round of rate rises in decades, sparking fears of a global economic slowdown.
US crude oil stocks were estimated to have increased by about 2-million barrels in the week to September 30, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil rises on likely supply cuts
Singapore — Oil prices edged up on Tuesday as expectations that oil cartel Opec may agree to a large cut in crude output when it meets on Wednesday outweighed concerns about the global economy.
Brent crude futures rose 47c, or 0.5%, to $89.33 a barrel by 3.52am GMT after gaining more than 4% in the previous session.
US crude futures rose by 31c, or 0.4%, to $83.94 a barrel. The benchmark gained more than 5% in the previous session, its largest daily gain since May.
Oil prices rallied on Monday on renewed concerns about supply tightness. Investors expect Opec and its allies, known collectively as Opec+, will cut output by more than 1-million barrels a day at their first in-person meeting since 2020 on Wednesday.
Voluntary cuts by individual members could come on top of this, making it their largest cut since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Opec sources said.
“Despite everything going on with the war in Ukraine, Opec+ has never been this strong and they will do whatever it takes to make sure prices are supported here,” said Edward Moya, a senior analyst with Oanda, in a note.
Opec+ has boosted output this year after record cuts put in place in 2020 due to demand destruction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. But in recent months, the organisation has failed to meet its planned output increases, missing in August by 3.6 million bpd.
“While Opec+ might announce a large cut (in excess of 1-million barrels per day), in reality, the cut could be much smaller. This is due to most Opec+ members producing well below their target production levels,” ING analysts said in a note.
The production cut being considered was justified by the sharp decline in oil prices from recent highs, said Goldman Sachs, adding that this reinforced its bullish oil view.
Concerns about the global economy could cap the upside, said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets, as investors also look to take profit on gains made in the previous session.
“Uncertainties remain in the global markets, such as bond market turmoil, the sell-off in risk assets, and a skyrocketing US dollar,” said Teng.
Oil prices have dropped for four straight months as Covid-19 lockdowns in top oil importer China curbed demand while interest rate hikes and a soaring US dollar pressured global financial markets. Major central banks have embarked on the most aggressive round of rate rises in decades, sparking fears of a global economic slowdown.
US crude oil stocks were estimated to have increased by about 2-million barrels in the week to September 30, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.