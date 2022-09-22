Hawkish Fed and surging dollar dull gold’s appeal

The US Federal Reserve has flagged more interest rate hikes
Thursday, September 22 2022
Gold prices fell 1% on Thursday, as the US dollar rallied and the Federal Reserve flagged more large rate hikes, diminishing the zero-yielding metal’s appeal.
Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,660.55/oz, as of 3.35am GMT. US gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,668.20.
“The stage setting from [the] FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] suggests that there’s quite a bit more room for real rates to keep going higher and that’s not an environment very gold-supportive,” said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.
A convincing break of the $1,650 level could push gold towards $1,600 and test below that in a relatively short time, Spivak said. The Fed hiked interest rates by 75 basis points for a third straight time on Wednesday and chair Jerome Powell said bringing down inflation was their “overarching focus”.
The Fed also sees its policy rate rising at a faster pace and to a higher level than expected, the economy slowing and unemployment rising.
“The hawkish Fed projections are a rather grim outlook for the economy and that could eventually trigger a resumption of a safe-haven role for gold,” Edward Moya, a senior analyst with Oanda, said in a note. “Gold will remain vulnerable to selling pressure if inflation does not continue to ease, but it could start to stabilise now.”
Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, investors may favour other interest-yielding assets in a high interest rate environment. The dollar rallied to a new two-decade high, making the greenback-priced metal more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 30,612,850oz on Wednesday, its lowest since March 2020. Spot silver shed 1.2% to $19.36/oz, platinum slipped 0.6% to $902.02 and palladium fell 0.4% to $2,145.60.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hawkish Fed and surging dollar dull gold’s appeal
Reuters
