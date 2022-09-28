×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Gold falls as dollar, yields reach two-decade peak

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,624.12 per ounce, while US gold futures were 0.3% lower at $1,631.60

28 September 2022 - 07:46 Reuters
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG

Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, as the dollar and US treasury yields climbed to multiyear peaks after hawkish rhetoric by Federal Reserve officials fuelled expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,624.12 per ounce, as of 4.04am GMT, edging closer to a 2-1/2-year trough of $1,620.20 touched earlier this week. US gold futures were 0.3% lower at $1,631.60.

“The backdrop has been greater rate-hike expectations, the pricing in of a more hawkish Fed, a strong US dollar and higher real interest rates on the back of that ... None of that bodes well for gold,” said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX, adding $1,600 is the next big inflection point for the precious metal.

The dollar index scaled a fresh two-decade peak, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields rose to 4% for the first time since 2010.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, St Louis Fed President James Bullard and Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari echoed the US Fed’s pledge to focus on tackling soaring inflation. Evans said the US central bank will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%.

Though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, rate hikes have dented non-yielding bullion’s appeal and pushed the dollar to multiyear highs. According to a Reuters poll, the Fed will hike its key interest rate to a much higher peak than predicted two weeks ago. Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), fell 0.28% to 940.86 tonnes on Tuesday from 943.47 tonnes on Monday.

Elsewhere, spot silver hit a three-week low and was last down 1.4% at $18.17 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.7% to $842.52, having earlier hit its lowest level since September 5. Palladium shed 1.2% to $2,061.31. 

Reuters

Gold inches to two-and-a-half-year low on stronger dollar, yields

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,632.83 per ounce after falling to its lowest since April 2020, while holdings of SPDR Gold Trust have fallen to their ...
Markets
19 hours ago

Gold firms as dollar softens

Monetary policy tightening remains an obstacle to metal’s upside
Markets
1 day ago

Gold languishes near low on gaining dollar and hawkish central banks

Building a bullish case for the bullion is hard until the Fed pivots over interest rates, especially with other central banks tracing up too, analyst ...
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms slightly but mood remains ...
Markets
2.
Oil prices jump in response to dollars lull
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE stages minor rebound on the back ...
Markets
4.
Central banks intensify inflation fight, stocks ...
Markets
5.
JSE poised for more turbulence after bourse loses ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.