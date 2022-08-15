Oil falls on concerns about demand amid weak China economic data

New Covid-19 outbreaks across China in July weighed on consumer and business spending
The troubled National Health Service now has 6.6-million patients waiting to see GPs, get scans or have operations
Sars and corruption busters need more tools to investigate, says Edward Kieswetter
The ruling party gathering hit by litigation and a breach of security allegedly leading to the cloning of delegates’ tags
Apple updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Group homes in on home deliveries trend and hopes to supply electricity to Eskom
Everyday expenses such as that for instant noodles and motorcycle taxis have been soaring — and increases might linger
Reece James seemed to have sealed the points for the hosts with a 77th-minute goal, but the striker scored in stoppage time
EVs can be charged to about 340km of driving range in around 30 minutes
Singapore — Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer while the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it is ready to ramp up output.
Brent crude futures fell US 89c, or 0.9%, to $97.26 a barrel by 2.34am after settling 1.5% lower on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.27 a barrel, down US 82c, or 0.9%, after a 2.4% drop in the previous session.
China's economy unexpectedly slowed in July, while refinery output tumbled to 12.53-million barrels per day, its lowest since March 2020, government data showed.
“The official data suggests that oil demand is weakening as domestic logistics and consumer demand are deterred by the record high oil pump prices,” said Heron Lin, an economist at Moody's Analytics.
Saudi Aramco stands ready to raise crude oil output to its maximum capacity of 12-million barrels per day (bpd) if requested to do so by the Saudi Arabian government, CEO Amin Nasser told reporters on Sunday.
“We are confident of our ability to ramp up to 12-million bpd any time there is a need or a call from the government or from the ministry of energy to increase our production,” Nasser said. He added that China's easing of Covid-19 restrictions and a pickup in the aviation industry could add to demand.
Oil prices rebounded more than 3% last week after a damaged oil pipeline component disrupted output at several offshore Gulf of Mexico platforms and as investors pared back expectations for interest rate increases in the US.
Producers had moved to reactivate some of the halted production after repairs were completed late on Friday, a Louisiana official said.
Energy services firm Baker Hughes Co reported on Friday that US oil rig count rose by three to 601 last week. The rig count, an early indicator of future output, has been slow to grow with oil production only seen recovering from pandemic-related cuts next year.
Global oil markets remained supported by tight supplies in the run-up to EU sanctions on Russian crude oil and refined product supplies this winter.
More supplies could come if Iran and the US accept an offer from the EU to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which would will lift sanctions on Iranian oil exports, analysts said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil falls on concerns about demand amid weak China economic data
The country’s economy unexpectedly slowed in July, while refinery output tumbled to its lowest level since March 2020
Singapore — Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer while the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it is ready to ramp up output.
Brent crude futures fell US 89c, or 0.9%, to $97.26 a barrel by 2.34am after settling 1.5% lower on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.27 a barrel, down US 82c, or 0.9%, after a 2.4% drop in the previous session.
China's economy unexpectedly slowed in July, while refinery output tumbled to 12.53-million barrels per day, its lowest since March 2020, government data showed.
“The official data suggests that oil demand is weakening as domestic logistics and consumer demand are deterred by the record high oil pump prices,” said Heron Lin, an economist at Moody's Analytics.
Saudi Aramco stands ready to raise crude oil output to its maximum capacity of 12-million barrels per day (bpd) if requested to do so by the Saudi Arabian government, CEO Amin Nasser told reporters on Sunday.
“We are confident of our ability to ramp up to 12-million bpd any time there is a need or a call from the government or from the ministry of energy to increase our production,” Nasser said. He added that China's easing of Covid-19 restrictions and a pickup in the aviation industry could add to demand.
Oil prices rebounded more than 3% last week after a damaged oil pipeline component disrupted output at several offshore Gulf of Mexico platforms and as investors pared back expectations for interest rate increases in the US.
Producers had moved to reactivate some of the halted production after repairs were completed late on Friday, a Louisiana official said.
Energy services firm Baker Hughes Co reported on Friday that US oil rig count rose by three to 601 last week. The rig count, an early indicator of future output, has been slow to grow with oil production only seen recovering from pandemic-related cuts next year.
Global oil markets remained supported by tight supplies in the run-up to EU sanctions on Russian crude oil and refined product supplies this winter.
More supplies could come if Iran and the US accept an offer from the EU to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which would will lift sanctions on Iranian oil exports, analysts said.
Reuters
STUART THEOBALD: Development should not be sacrificed at altar of just transition
Oil slips but remains on track for weekly gain
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Saudi Aramco follows big oil rivals reporting a surge in profits
Oil slips but remains on track for weekly gain
Oil falls amid demand uncertainty
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.