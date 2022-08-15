JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday as investors digest China rate cut

New Covid-19 outbreaks across China in July weighed on consumer and business spending
The troubled National Health Service now has 6.6-million patients waiting to see GPs, get scans or have operations
Sars and corruption busters need more tools to investigate, says Edward Kieswetter
The ruling party gathering hit by litigation and a breach of security allegedly leading to the cloning of delegates’ tags
Apple updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Group homes in on home deliveries trend and hopes to supply electricity to Eskom
Everyday expenses such as that for instant noodles and motorcycle taxis have been soaring — and increases might linger
Reece James seemed to have sealed the points for the hosts with a 77th-minute goal, but the striker scored in stoppage time
EVs can be charged to about 340km of driving range in around 30 minutes
The JSE faces a mixed Asian session on Monday morning, with investors digesting a surprise interest rate cut by China and weak economic data from the country.
The People’s Bank of China lowered the rate on its one-year loans by 10 basis points to 2.75% on Monday, with the country still trying to bounce back from Covid-19 lockdowns this year and from troubles in its real estate market, in which many developers are struggling with debt.
Economic data from the world's second-largest economy also disappointed, with industrial production growing 3.8% in July, less than the 4.6% expected by the market.
Sentiment was given a lift last week by some positive US economic data, including inflation easing more than expected in July and a positive consumer sentiment report.
This has helped ease concerns about further interest rate hikes. Much attention this week will be on the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's meeting. US retail sales numbers for July are also due, while investors will be watching earnings reports from major retailers such as Target, Home Depot and Walmart.
In morning trade on Monday the Shanghai composite was flat and the hang seng was down 0.28%, while Japan's nikkei gained 1.11%.
Tencent, influential to the local bourse due to Naspers, fell 1.12%.
Gold was down 0.3% to $1,797.60/oz, while brent crude dipped slightly to $97.70.
Coal miner Thungela is due to release its results for the six months to end-June later, flagging in a recent trading update it would report an almost forty-fold rise in earnings as it cashes in on surging prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Absa, SA’s fourth-biggest bank by market value, is due to release interim results later. It has flagged profit growth of at least a quarter for its half-year to end-June, having indicated that easing Covid-19 restrictions proved supportive for loan growth.
The economic calendar is bare, with only retail sales for June on Wednesday expected to garner much attention.
With Bloomberg
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday as investors digest China rate cut
The People's Bank of China announced a surprise reduction, while weak data from the nation is also being digested
The JSE faces a mixed Asian session on Monday morning, with investors digesting a surprise interest rate cut by China and weak economic data from the country.
The People’s Bank of China lowered the rate on its one-year loans by 10 basis points to 2.75% on Monday, with the country still trying to bounce back from Covid-19 lockdowns this year and from troubles in its real estate market, in which many developers are struggling with debt.
Economic data from the world's second-largest economy also disappointed, with industrial production growing 3.8% in July, less than the 4.6% expected by the market.
Sentiment was given a lift last week by some positive US economic data, including inflation easing more than expected in July and a positive consumer sentiment report.
This has helped ease concerns about further interest rate hikes. Much attention this week will be on the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's meeting. US retail sales numbers for July are also due, while investors will be watching earnings reports from major retailers such as Target, Home Depot and Walmart.
In morning trade on Monday the Shanghai composite was flat and the hang seng was down 0.28%, while Japan's nikkei gained 1.11%.
Tencent, influential to the local bourse due to Naspers, fell 1.12%.
Gold was down 0.3% to $1,797.60/oz, while brent crude dipped slightly to $97.70.
Coal miner Thungela is due to release its results for the six months to end-June later, flagging in a recent trading update it would report an almost forty-fold rise in earnings as it cashes in on surging prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Absa, SA’s fourth-biggest bank by market value, is due to release interim results later. It has flagged profit growth of at least a quarter for its half-year to end-June, having indicated that easing Covid-19 restrictions proved supportive for loan growth.
The economic calendar is bare, with only retail sales for June on Wednesday expected to garner much attention.
With Bloomberg
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
Countdown begins: union to ballot public servants on strike
August is a hot month for M&A
Oil slips but remains on track for weekly gain
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Global stocks head for fourth straight week of gains
JSE slips as data on US inflation gives pause for thought
Gold on track for fourth weekly gain
Asian stocks fall on Fed rate hike concerns
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.