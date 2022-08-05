×

Oil inches up amid supply shortage and demand concerns

Brent crude climbs 13c to $94.25 a barrel as signs of an economic slowdown cap price recovery

05 August 2022 - 08:23 Jeslyn Lerh and Florence Tan
The Africa Finance Corporation is a financier of infrastructure investment in Africa. Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM
Singapore — Oil prices steadied in Asia trade on Friday, after hitting their lowest levels since before Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine in the previous session, as the market juggled concerns of supply shortage and slower demand.

Brent crude rose 13c, or 0.1%, to $94.25 a barrel by 3.30am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 27c, or 0.3%, at $88.81 a barrel,

Oil prices have come under pressure this week as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on economic growth and demand, though signs of tight supply kept a floor under prices.

“Opec’s meagre supply hike highlights the limited capacity the market has to handle further shortages,” ANZ Research analysts said.

For September, Opec+ is set to raise its oil output goal by 100,000 barrels per day. The hike is one of the smallest since Opec quotas were introduced in 1982, Opec data shows.

The global crude oil markets remained firmly in backwardation, where prompt prices are higher than those in future months, indicating tight supplies.

Supply concerns are expected to ratchet up closer to winter with the EU sanctions banning seaborne imports of Russian crude and oil products set to take effect on December 5.

“With the EU halting seaborne Russian imports, there is a key question of whether Middle Eastern producers will reroute their barrels to Europe to backfill the void,” RBC analyst Michael Tran said.

“How this Russian oil sanctions policy shakes out will be one of the most consequential matters to watch for the remainder of the year,” Tran added.

For now, signs of an economic slowdown capped price recovery. Recession worries have intensified following the Bank of England’s warning of a drawn-out downturn after it raised interest rates by the most since 1995.

“If commodities are not pricing in an imminent economic recession, they might be preparing for a ‘stagflation’ era when the unemployment rate starts picking up and inflation stays high,” CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

Investors are focused on the US employment report to be released later in the day, which is expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased by 250,000 jobs last month, after rising by 372,000 jobs in June.

Reuters

Oil loses ground as traders worry about demand

Opec+ producers are due to meet amid the fear a slowdown in global growth will hit fuel demand
2 days ago

BP boosts dividend after profit hits 14-year high

Profits soar driven by strong oil trading
3 days ago

Sasol flags profit rise amid commodities boost

Core profit could rise as much as 56% to R75.6bn in the year to end-June, but there are series of hefty non-cash adjustments
1 day ago
