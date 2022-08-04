Sasol flags profit rise amid commodities boost

The illusion that decades-high inflation will be transitory is now firmly gone as fuel bills surge and firms have difficulty finding staff, one analyst says
With global fuel and food prices spiking and poor households struggling to survive, it’s certainly time to open up the debate
Toyota remains tops despite its flooded factory, while Chery delivers a surprise
The former MP says he will be joining others to explore the possibility of a new alternative
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
Headwinds likely to persist as costs remain elevated, with some easing brought about by Ukraine grain deal
The northern and central stretches are showing the largest amount of coral cover in 36 years
Candice Lill in cross-country cycling as well as Victoria van der Merwe and Desiree Levin in the para bowls pairs bag gongs
The 8.0-litre W16 engine has been propelling Bugatti’s hyper sports cars for almost 20 years
Chemicals and energy group Sasol says core profit could rise by more than half in its year to end-June, boosted by higher commodity prices, though it has faced a series of hefty non-cash adjustments, including oil hedging losses.
Core profit is expected to rise by between 36% and 56% to as much as R75.6bn to end-June, Sasol said in a trading update, with headline earnings per share (Heps) expected to rise in a range of 8%-28% from R39.53 in the prior year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sasol flags profit rise amid commodities boost
Chemicals and energy group Sasol says core profit could rise by more than half in its year to end-June, boosted by higher commodity prices, though it has faced a series of hefty non-cash adjustments, including oil hedging losses.
Core profit is expected to rise by between 36% and 56% to as much as R75.6bn to end-June, Sasol said in a trading update, with headline earnings per share (Heps) expected to rise in a range of 8%-28% from R39.53 in the prior year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.