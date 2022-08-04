×

Sasol flags profit rise amid commodities boost

04 August 2022 - 08:06 Karl Gernetzky

Chemicals and energy group Sasol says core profit could rise by more than half in its year to end-June, boosted by higher commodity prices, though it has faced a series of hefty non-cash adjustments, including oil hedging losses.

Core profit is expected to rise by between 36% and 56% to as much as R75.6bn to end-June, Sasol said in a trading update, with headline earnings per share (Heps) expected to rise in a range of 8%-28% from R39.53 in the prior year...

