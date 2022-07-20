Oil slips as traders await US inventory data

Demand for bullion is restrained amid prospects of aggressive monetary policies and rising US bond yields
Authorities should adopt an open-minded approach given the dominance of MTN and Vodacom
Busa head Bonang Mohale welcomes recovery plan, but warns ‘the trick will always be execution’
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
The bank expects headline earnings per share to rise as much as 28% in its half year to end-June
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Logistics and supply chain management company says it has overcome flooding, unrest and load-shedding
US House speaker plans to visit the self-governed island during regional tour, says FT report
The defending champion attacked on the Port de Lers but the yellow jersey holder kept up to retain the lead
Denmark continues to dominate the dining awards, with Copenhagen’s Geranium at No. 1 and SA's Fyn making it's first appearance in the Top 50 list at No. 37
Singapore — Oil prices edged down on Wednesday, pressured by global central bank efforts to tame inflation and ahead of expected builds in US crude inventories as product demand weakens.
Brent crude prices for September fell 37c, or 0.3%, to $106.98 a barrel by 3.40am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August slipped 69c, or 0.7%, to $103.53 a barrel. The WTI contract will expire later on Wednesday.
The more active September WTI contract was at $100.24 a barrel, down 50c.
Oil prices whipsawed in the previous session, caught in a tug-of-war between supply fears due to Western sanctions on Russia and pressures on indications from central bankers that they will raise interest rates to combat inflation.
Both contracts settled about 1% higher on Tuesday on tight supplies globally which have also kept the prompt Brent inter-month spreads in wide backwardation at about $4.40 a barrel. Front-month prices are higher than those in future months in a backwardated market, indicating tight supplies.
On Friday, open interest in New York Mercantile Exchange futures fell to their lowest since September 2015 as investors cut risky assets like commodities, worried that the Federal Reserve will keep raising US interest rates.
“People have been switching out of Delta 1 products — just being long the futures or long via the index — into options because of the sharp pullback,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a note.
“They have changed from being completely exposed to the downside to exploring it via options, tending towards buying calls, call spreads, and selling puts.”
In the US, crude stocks rose by about 1.9-million barrels for the week ended July 15, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. That was close to the forecast for a rise of 1.4-million barrels in a Reuters poll.
Official weekly crude and fuel inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is expected on Wednesday at 3.30pm GMT and traders are watching out for implied demand.
The US and petrol crack spreads — measures of refining profit margins — both fell to their lowest since April on Tuesday, indicating weaker fuel demand.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil slips as traders await US inventory data
Global central bank efforts to tame inflation have put pressure on oil
Singapore — Oil prices edged down on Wednesday, pressured by global central bank efforts to tame inflation and ahead of expected builds in US crude inventories as product demand weakens.
Brent crude prices for September fell 37c, or 0.3%, to $106.98 a barrel by 3.40am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August slipped 69c, or 0.7%, to $103.53 a barrel. The WTI contract will expire later on Wednesday.
The more active September WTI contract was at $100.24 a barrel, down 50c.
Oil prices whipsawed in the previous session, caught in a tug-of-war between supply fears due to Western sanctions on Russia and pressures on indications from central bankers that they will raise interest rates to combat inflation.
Both contracts settled about 1% higher on Tuesday on tight supplies globally which have also kept the prompt Brent inter-month spreads in wide backwardation at about $4.40 a barrel. Front-month prices are higher than those in future months in a backwardated market, indicating tight supplies.
On Friday, open interest in New York Mercantile Exchange futures fell to their lowest since September 2015 as investors cut risky assets like commodities, worried that the Federal Reserve will keep raising US interest rates.
“People have been switching out of Delta 1 products — just being long the futures or long via the index — into options because of the sharp pullback,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a note.
“They have changed from being completely exposed to the downside to exploring it via options, tending towards buying calls, call spreads, and selling puts.”
In the US, crude stocks rose by about 1.9-million barrels for the week ended July 15, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. That was close to the forecast for a rise of 1.4-million barrels in a Reuters poll.
Official weekly crude and fuel inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is expected on Wednesday at 3.30pm GMT and traders are watching out for implied demand.
The US and petrol crack spreads — measures of refining profit margins — both fell to their lowest since April on Tuesday, indicating weaker fuel demand.
Reuters
Oil dips, but supply tightness curbs losses
European stocks slip as traders take cautious stance
Gold stuck in tight range ahead of central bank meetings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JSE faces buoyant Asian markets on Wednesday ahead of inflation data
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as positive US company earning reports lift sentiment
JSE weaker as Apple’s plans to slow hiring spark downturn panic
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.