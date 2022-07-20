×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil slips as traders await US inventory data

Global central bank efforts to tame inflation have put pressure on oil

20 July 2022 - 07:50 Florence Tan
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM

Singapore — Oil prices edged down on Wednesday, pressured by global central bank efforts to tame inflation and ahead of expected builds in US crude inventories as product demand weakens.

Brent crude prices for September fell 37c, or 0.3%, to $106.98 a barrel by 3.40am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August slipped 69c, or 0.7%, to $103.53 a barrel. The WTI contract will expire later on Wednesday.

The more active September WTI contract was at $100.24 a barrel, down 50c.

Oil prices whipsawed in the previous session, caught in a tug-of-war between supply fears due to Western sanctions on Russia and pressures on indications from central bankers that they will raise interest rates to combat inflation.

Both contracts settled about 1% higher on Tuesday on tight supplies globally which have also kept the prompt Brent inter-month spreads in wide backwardation at about $4.40 a barrel. Front-month prices are higher than those in future months in a backwardated market, indicating tight supplies.

On Friday, open interest in New York Mercantile Exchange futures fell to their lowest since September 2015 as investors cut risky assets like commodities, worried that the Federal Reserve will keep raising US interest rates.

“People have been switching out of Delta 1 products — just being long the futures or long via the index — into options because of the sharp pullback,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

“They have changed from being completely exposed to the downside to exploring it via options, tending towards buying calls, call spreads, and selling puts.”

In the US, crude stocks rose by about 1.9-million barrels for the week ended July 15, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. That was close to the forecast for a rise of 1.4-million barrels in a Reuters poll.

Official weekly crude and fuel inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is expected on Wednesday at 3.30pm GMT and traders are watching out for implied demand.

The US and petrol crack spreads — measures of refining profit margins — both fell to their lowest since April on Tuesday, indicating weaker fuel demand.

Reuters

Oil dips, but supply tightness curbs losses

Oil prices have whipsawed on supply concerns and recession fears
Markets
20 hours ago

European stocks slip as traders take cautious stance

Market players point to upcoming central bank meetings as likely drivers of market moves
Markets
22 hours ago

Gold stuck in tight range ahead of central bank meetings

Investors hold back from making big bets before monetary policy decisions
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as positive US company ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces buoyant Asian markets on Wednesday ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
4.
Market data — July 19 2022
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — SA banks and Global Lithium ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE faces buoyant Asian markets on Wednesday ahead of inflation data

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as positive US company earning reports lift sentiment

Markets

JSE weaker as Apple’s plans to slow hiring spark downturn panic

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.