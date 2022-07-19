×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE weaker as Apple’s plans to slow hiring spark downturn panic

The tech company’s rivals, including Amazon and Meta, are taking similar steps in response to a deteriorating global economic outlook

BL Premium
19 July 2022 - 11:05 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mostly weaker as investors worry about a possible economic slump after reports that Apple plans to slow hiring. 

Markets were digesting the news that tech giant Apple is scaling back growth plans due to a deteriorating global economic outlook. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.