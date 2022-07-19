The tech company’s rivals, including Amazon and Meta, are taking similar steps in response to a deteriorating global economic outlook
The objective was to put in place the mechanisms that enable the reproduction of corruption
MPs told spies ‘had hand in public protector Mkhwebane report’
Ruling party dismisses claims that its stance on the Russia and Ukraine conflict is linked to financial or historical ties to Moscow
Sale to lenders is necessary to avoid ratcheting up debt payments
Markets pricing in higher rates and higher inflation expectations cement case for 50bps hike
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
Employment surged 296,000, more than the pace of 170,000 that economists had expected
Prodigious golfing talent wins respect and thanks
New design could store more energy and charge faster than liquid lithium-ion batteries
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mostly weaker as investors worry about a possible economic slump after reports that Apple plans to slow hiring.
Markets were digesting the news that tech giant Apple is scaling back growth plans due to a deteriorating global economic outlook. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE weaker as Apple’s plans to slow hiring spark downturn panic
The tech company’s rivals, including Amazon and Meta, are taking similar steps in response to a deteriorating global economic outlook
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mostly weaker as investors worry about a possible economic slump after reports that Apple plans to slow hiring.
Markets were digesting the news that tech giant Apple is scaling back growth plans due to a deteriorating global economic outlook. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.