Oil eases from sharp spike backed by softer dollar

Underlying supply/demand imbalance remains tight
Draft document is a patchwork of proposals, most of them bad
MPs told spies ‘had hand in public protector Mkhwebane report’
Ruling party dismisses claims that its stance on the Russia and Ukraine conflict is linked to financial or historical ties to Moscow
Value of the transaction and the price for each jet variant is still uncertain
Markets pricing in higher rates and higher inflation expectations cement case for 50bps hike
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
Former government accused of delaying release of report in bid to suppress unflattering findings
Prodigious golfing talent wins respect and thanks
New design could store more energy and charge faster than liquid lithium-ion batteries
New York — Oil prices ran out of steam on Tuesday after gaining more than $5 a barrel in the previous session with concerns that surging crude will feed into a demand-killing recession slightly outpacing continued worries about tight supply.
Brent crude futures for September settlement fell 43c to $105.84 a barrel by 4.46am GMT. The contract rose 5.1% on Monday, the biggest percentage gain since April 12.
WTI crude futures for August delivery dipped 28c to $102.32 a barrel. The contract climbed 5.1% on Monday and the largest percentage gain since May 11. The August WTI contract expires on Wednesday and the more actively traded September future was at $98.98 a barrel, down 44c.
Oil prices have been whipsawed between concerns about supply as Western sanctions on Russian crude and fuel supplies over the Ukraine conflict have disrupted trade flows to refiners and end users and rising worries that central bank efforts to tame surging inflation may trigger a recession that would cut future fuel demand.
“The underlying supply/demand imbalance is as tight as ever,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note. “Oil prices may have peaked, but they certainly don’t look like they’re going materially lower from here unless we get a huge surprise from Opec+.”
US President Joe Biden visited top oil exporter Saudi Arabia last week, hoping to strike a deal on an oil production boost to tame fuel prices. However, officials from Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of oil cartel Opec, did not give clear assurances an output increase was secured.
Warren Patterson, head of Commodities Strategy at ING, said in a note that the market has had time to digest Biden’s visit with a conclusion that it is unlikely that Opec and its allies including Russia, known as Opec+, will increase output more aggressively than planned in the short term.
Oil prices were backed by a softer US dollar on Tuesday, which stood around a one-week low level, making greenback-dominated oil slightly cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.
“A weaker USD provided support to the market, along with the broader commodities complex,” ING’s Patterson said.
The forecast of oil inventories in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, was that crude and distillate supplies may have risen last week while petrol stockpiles likely fell, according to a preliminary Reuters poll.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil eases from sharp spike backed by softer dollar
New York — Oil prices ran out of steam on Tuesday after gaining more than $5 a barrel in the previous session with concerns that surging crude will feed into a demand-killing recession slightly outpacing continued worries about tight supply.
Brent crude futures for September settlement fell 43c to $105.84 a barrel by 4.46am GMT. The contract rose 5.1% on Monday, the biggest percentage gain since April 12.
WTI crude futures for August delivery dipped 28c to $102.32 a barrel. The contract climbed 5.1% on Monday and the largest percentage gain since May 11. The August WTI contract expires on Wednesday and the more actively traded September future was at $98.98 a barrel, down 44c.
Oil prices have been whipsawed between concerns about supply as Western sanctions on Russian crude and fuel supplies over the Ukraine conflict have disrupted trade flows to refiners and end users and rising worries that central bank efforts to tame surging inflation may trigger a recession that would cut future fuel demand.
“The underlying supply/demand imbalance is as tight as ever,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note. “Oil prices may have peaked, but they certainly don’t look like they’re going materially lower from here unless we get a huge surprise from Opec+.”
US President Joe Biden visited top oil exporter Saudi Arabia last week, hoping to strike a deal on an oil production boost to tame fuel prices. However, officials from Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of oil cartel Opec, did not give clear assurances an output increase was secured.
Warren Patterson, head of Commodities Strategy at ING, said in a note that the market has had time to digest Biden’s visit with a conclusion that it is unlikely that Opec and its allies including Russia, known as Opec+, will increase output more aggressively than planned in the short term.
Oil prices were backed by a softer US dollar on Tuesday, which stood around a one-week low level, making greenback-dominated oil slightly cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.
“A weaker USD provided support to the market, along with the broader commodities complex,” ING’s Patterson said.
The forecast of oil inventories in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, was that crude and distillate supplies may have risen last week while petrol stockpiles likely fell, according to a preliminary Reuters poll.
Reuters
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday as Apple prunes growth targets
Market data — July 18 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold stuck in tight range ahead of central bank meetings
Asian shares fall in choppy markets
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.