×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil eases from sharp spike backed by softer dollar

19 July 2022 - 07:46 Stephanie Kelly and Muyu Xu
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM

New York — Oil prices ran out of steam on Tuesday after gaining more than $5 a barrel in the previous session with concerns that surging crude will feed into a demand-killing recession slightly outpacing continued worries about tight supply.

Brent crude futures for September settlement fell 43c to $105.84 a barrel by 4.46am GMT. The contract rose 5.1% on Monday, the biggest percentage gain since April 12.

WTI crude futures for August delivery dipped 28c to $102.32 a barrel. The contract climbed 5.1% on Monday and the largest percentage gain since May 11. The August WTI contract expires on Wednesday and the more actively traded September future was at $98.98 a barrel, down 44c.

Oil prices have been whipsawed between concerns about supply as Western sanctions on Russian crude and fuel supplies over the Ukraine conflict have disrupted trade flows to refiners and end users and rising worries that central bank efforts to tame surging inflation may trigger a recession that would cut future fuel demand.

“The underlying supply/demand imbalance is as tight as ever,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note. “Oil prices may have peaked, but they certainly don’t look like they’re going materially lower from here unless we get a huge surprise from Opec+.”

US President Joe Biden visited top oil exporter Saudi Arabia last week, hoping to strike a deal on an oil production boost to tame fuel prices. However, officials from Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of oil cartel Opec, did not give clear assurances an output increase was secured.

Warren Patterson, head of Commodities Strategy at ING, said in a note that the market has had time to digest Biden’s visit with a conclusion that it is unlikely that Opec and its allies including Russia, known as Opec+, will increase output more aggressively than planned in the short term.

Oil prices were backed by a softer US dollar on Tuesday, which stood around a one-week low level, making greenback-dominated oil slightly cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

“A weaker USD provided support to the market, along with the broader commodities complex,” ING’s Patterson said.

The forecast of oil inventories in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, was that crude and distillate supplies may have risen last week while petrol stockpiles likely fell, according to a preliminary Reuters poll.

Reuters

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday as Apple prunes growth targets

A report the tech giant is planning to slow hiring and growth weighed on Wall Street overnight, but follows a rebound on Friday
Markets
1 hour ago

Market data — July 18 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE follows global peers higher as ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday as Apple ...
Markets
3.
Asian shares fall in choppy markets
Markets
4.
Gold stuck in tight range ahead of central bank ...
Markets
5.
Oil eases from sharp spike backed by softer dollar
Markets

Related Articles

Gold stuck in tight range ahead of central bank meetings

Markets

Asian shares fall in choppy markets

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.