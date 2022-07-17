Market data including bonds and fuel prices
A dangerous precedent would be set if government suspends established legal processes just because it can’t circumvent its own red tape
The platinum miner spells out its initiatives as the 10th anniversary of the killings looms
The minister, who is seen as a key Ramaphosa ally, says he wants to be re-elected as chair in December
DRC has accused CMOC of understating the mine’s reserves of copper and cobalt
Consensus expectations have been exceeded, indicating that SA has not bucked the trend of upside surprises
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
The bank’s investigative arm plans ‘intensive blitz’ against offenders
The world champions say their game needs much attention with the Rugby Championship due to start in three weeks
The investment secures a long-term future for a company which has gone bankrupt seven times
Bonds
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Market data — July 17 2022
Market data including bonds and fuel prices
