MARKET WRAP: JSE extends as investors shrug off Johnson’s departure

UK assets may get some relief from UK prime minister’s resignation, but the focus is more likely to be on US employment and inflation data

07 July 2022 - 19:41 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE tracked firmer European and US markets on Thursday, extending the previous session’s gains and seemingly unmoved by the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a string of scandals.

Analysts said Johnson’s departure may spell initial relief for the UK assets, which have been battered by the country’s high inflation, weak economy and political uncertainty...

