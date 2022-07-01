Q&A: In a period of heightened market volatility, Absa prefers bonds to stocks
When the global backdrop settles and inflation appears to have peaked, SA fixed rates will be seen as attractive to investors, says James Turp
01 July 2022 - 05:05
Financial markets have endured a volatile period this quarter, as aggressive interest rate hikes by major central banks sparked investor fears that the global economy will tip into a recession. This, coupled with the ongoing war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China, has weakened sentiment towards risk assets.
The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) at its meeting in June — the largest hike since 1994 — after consumer inflation leapt to 8.6% in May, 0.3 percentage points above expectations, and the highest since 1981...
