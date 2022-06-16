×

WATCH: JSE’s performance amid market volatility

16 June 2022 - 09:18
Picture: SUPPLIED
A cocktail of bad news sent global markets spiralling over the past few weeks, with the S&P 500 entering bear territory. Despite the global market performance, SA’s local bourse has been performing well, with the all share losing only 10.4% year to date. Business Day TV discussed the JSE’s performance with Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage.

