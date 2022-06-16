NEWS LEADER
WATCH: JSE’s performance amid market volatility
16 June 2022 - 09:18
A cocktail of bad news sent global markets spiralling over the past few weeks, with the S&P 500 entering bear territory. Despite the global market performance, SA’s local bourse has been performing well, with the all share losing only 10.4% year to date. Business Day TV discussed the JSE’s performance with Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.