NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Recession fears weigh on emerging market currencies
Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s fixed income and currency strategist Kim Silberman
14 June 2022 - 21:56
Emerging market currencies have come under pressure, shedding some of the gains made earlier in 2022. On a year-to-date basis, the Turkish Lira is down 22.8% against the dollar while the rand is down 0.7% over the same period. Business Day TV touched base with RMB’s fixed income and currency strategist Kim Silberman, discussed whether a rebound is anticipated in 2023 as growth concerns continue to unnerve investors.
