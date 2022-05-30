Market data — May 30 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Mmamoloko Kubayi admits the party will not meet its National Development Plan goals by 2030, writes Tom Eaton
Scientists say the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal are a taste of what’s to come
However, 19 votes have been set aside over disputes relating to the authenticity of branches
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Morne Patterson, financial director at 1-grid
The high exposure of SA’s basic fuel price to international factors limits government’s options for introducing measures to curb steep increases
Owners and managers of businesses need to both help their people perform at their best and support their mental health and happiness
Results of first round deliver a stunning blow to Colombia’s conservative political order
Egyptian giants and coach Pitso Mosimane disappointed as Wydad Casablanca win Caf final
The humble wire harness has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry due to a supply crunch
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.