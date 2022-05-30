Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firm as China plans to ease lockdown restrictions Rand trades at its best level in three weeks while JSE rises 2% on improved sentiment B L Premium

The rand was stronger on Monday, touching its best level in three weeks, while the JSE firmed along with its global peers with sentiment supported by China relaxing some Covid-19 restriction measures.

China reported the fewest new Covid-19 cases in almost three months on Sunday, with the easing of outbreaks in Beijing and Shanghai giving authorities the confidence to relax some of the strictest virus controls of the pandemic and to stimulate the country’s stalling economy...