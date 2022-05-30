MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firm as China plans to ease lockdown restrictions
Rand trades at its best level in three weeks while JSE rises 2% on improved sentiment
30 May 2022 - 18:21
The rand was stronger on Monday, touching its best level in three weeks, while the JSE firmed along with its global peers with sentiment supported by China relaxing some Covid-19 restriction measures.
China reported the fewest new Covid-19 cases in almost three months on Sunday, with the easing of outbreaks in Beijing and Shanghai giving authorities the confidence to relax some of the strictest virus controls of the pandemic and to stimulate the country’s stalling economy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now