Market data — May 23 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates
They will not be forgotten: their legacy is memorialised in the state of our electricity grid and amputated railway lines
The package is a shift in stance for SA Revenue Service as it tries to avoid a strike this week
The party sticks to free mass housing but only for targeted groups
None of the offers to purchase the business have ‘sufficient merit to be progressed’, CEO says Dominic Sewela
The partners have structured a plan that will allow SA to leverage the COP26 $8.5bn and raise $27bn
The Black Industrialists Policy has not resulted in prominent black industrialists with national footprints
Also sworn in were Lael Brainard as vice-chair and new board of governors members Philip Jefferson and Lisa Cook, the first black woman to serve on the board
The 13-time champion looked to be back in top form after recovering from a rib injury and foot problem
Business platform for commercial transport industry returns in June
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.