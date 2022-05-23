MARKET WRAP: JSE follows world markets firmer as Biden’s comments lift sentiment
However, analysts warn that headwinds remain for the local bourse and the rand
23 May 2022 - 18:32
The JSE tracked stronger US and European markets on Monday, while the rand firmed along with other emerging market currencies as comments by the US president supported sentiment.
President Joe Biden, who is in Asia for meetings with allies, said on Monday he was considering reducing tariffs on some products imported from China. ..
