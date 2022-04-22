Markets JSE weaker as markets digest Powell’s hawkish comments Fed chair signals 50-basis-point hike as China’s Covid-19 outbreak and Russia’s offensive in Ukraine add to concerns B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, along with its global peers with investors digesting hawkish commentary from US Federal Reserve officials.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday a 50-basis-point hike would be “on the table” at the Bank’s next meeting in May, something the market has almost fully priced in...