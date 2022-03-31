MARKET WRAP: Rand enjoys best quarter since end-2020
Local currency proves it mettle against the dollar in the first three months of 2021 and was bettered only by Brazil’s real
31 March 2022 - 19:08
The rand — which often acts as a proxy for sentiment towards emerging markets — was one of the best-performing emerging-market currencies in the quarter ended March 31.
Markets have endured a high level of volatility in the first three months of 2022; investors had barely comes to terms with the prospect of tighter monetary policy — chiefly by the US Federal Reserve — when Russia invaded Ukraine, raising the spectre of further inflation and supply snarl ups...
