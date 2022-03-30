Markets JSE remains muted as investors consider potential for Russia-Ukraine peace At 9.50am, the JSE all share and the top 40 were little changed B L Premium

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, while its global peers were mixed, as investors weighed prospects for a de-escalation in the war in Ukraine.

Russia’s offer to “fundamentally cut back” its military operations in northern Ukraine sparked optimism around the potential for a peace deal on Tuesday, boosting equity markets and easing oil prices...