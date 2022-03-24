Markets JSE firms as rand holds steady before Reserve Bank’s interest-rate announcement The rand is at its highest level since late October, cushioned by higher commodity prices B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Thursday, while the rand kept steady at its highest level in more than four months, as local focus shifted to the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting’s outcome.

The Bank will draw most of the market’s attention later on when it concludes its three-day meeting...