MARKET WRAP: JSE joins sell-off as war escalates
Investors focus turns to spiking oil and energy prices and their effect on inflation and the global economy
08 March 2022 - 18:55
The JSE tracked global markets lower on Tuesday as concern grew about the effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the global economy.
The conflict, now in its third week, has sent commodities such as oil, gas and coal sharply higher, stoking fears of sustained inflation and recession...
