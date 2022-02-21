Markets

Oil falls over Ukraine summit plan and hopes for Iran nuclear deal

Biden accepts the meeting with Putin ‘in principle’ but only ‘if an invasion hasn't happened’

21 February 2022 - 07:00 Sonali Paul
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Melbourne — Oil prices fell on Monday on a plan for US President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis and on prospects of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in the next week or two.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Monday he had pitched to both leaders a summit over “security and strategic stability in Europe”. The White House said Biden has accepted the meeting “in principle” but only “if an invasion hasn't happened”.

Brent crude futures fell 73c or 0.8% to $92.81 at 4.24am after having jumped more $1 than to $95.00 in early trade, its highest level since Wednesday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures similarly fell 52c or 0.6% to $90.55 a barrel after having hit a high of $92.93.

Oil markets have been jittery over the past month on worries a Russian invasion of its neighbour could disrupt crude supplies, but price gains have been limited by the possibility of more than 1-million barrels a day of Iranian crude returning to the market.

A senior EU official said on Friday a deal to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement is “very very close”.

Analysts said the market remain tight, and any addition of oil will help, but prices will remain volatile in the near term as Iranian crude is likely on to return later this year.

“There's just so many pressures geopolitically it's difficult to know what the answer is [on market movements] — with Ukraine and Iran,” said National Australia Bank commodity analyst Baden Moore.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Russia will be cut off from international financial markets and denied access to major exports needed to modernise its economy if it invades Ukraine.

“If a Russian invasion takes place as the US and UK have warned in recent days, Brent futures could spike above $US100/bbl, even if an Iranian deal is reached,” Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE to contend with weak Asian markets and ...
Markets
2.
JSE could head lower as rand remains strong
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly firmer, rand weakens as ...
Markets
4.
Gold slides off 8-month peak over prospect of ...
Markets
5.
Oil falls over Ukraine summit plan and hopes for ...
Markets

Related Articles

Signs that oil’s rally is easing as price falls below $90

News

Oil heads lower on prospect of Iran deal

Markets

Asian markets pare losses and futures rally on Ukraine hopes

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.