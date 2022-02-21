Pravin Gordhan wary of strings attached to $8.5bn climate funding
Public enterprises minister cites vaccine experience to question whether SA’s partners will stick to their word
21 February 2022 - 05:09
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, a close confidant of President Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed doubts that a landmark climate finance agreement with rich countries “is worth taking or not”, saying this will be clear once costs to SA are better understood.
The deal, announced in November, to help Africa’s biggest polluter manage the transition of its carbon-intensive economy was a world first and was seen as one of the most eye-catching successes of the climate change conference, COP26, held in Glasgow, Scotland. In terms of the agreement, the governments of France, Germany, the UK and the US, as well as the EU, would help SA “mobilise” $8.5bn (about R129bn) to support SA’s “just transition”...
