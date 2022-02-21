MARKET WRAP: Naspers and Prosus drag the JSE lower
The Russia-Ukraine situation continues to dominate investor sentiment as investors nervously await developments amid continued uncertainty
21 February 2022 - 18:49
Tech-heavyweights Naspers and Prosus dragged the JSE lower, while global markets were weaker as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to put investors on edge.
Shares in Naspers dropped 8.03% to R2,057.22 — their biggest one-day drop since August 2021 — as renewed concerns about tighter tech regulations in China resulted in a sell-off affecting its largest asset, Tencent. ..
