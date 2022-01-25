Calm returns to JSE but Wall Street traders keep volatility bubbling
JSE manages a 0.2% uptick but selling frenzy resumes after US traders return to work
25 January 2022 - 18:39
A semblance of calm returned to local markets as the JSE mirrored a recovery in European stocks after a rout the previous day pushed indices to their biggest drop since the outbreak of Covid-19 almost two years ago.
But as the US markets opened on Tuesday traders were reminded of the volatility that is likely to be a feature in the near term. Sentiment has swung in recent weeks as investors assessed factors from how aggressively the US central bank will tighten monetary policy — which would be a drag on economic growth and push stocks lower — and the prospect of a conflict between Russia and the West in Ukraine. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now