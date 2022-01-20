MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as investors take stock of US corporate earnings
Analysts say the market has priced in a rate increase by the Reserve Bank and a tightening by the Fed in March
20 January 2022 - 18:53
The JSE closed little changed on Thursday as investors weighed strong corporate earnings in the US and the implications of the tighter monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.
Despite the muted session, the JSE all share hovered around a record high and above 76,000 points as investors welcomed strong earnings from American companies. ..
