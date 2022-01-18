‘My democracy’s better than yours: Five forces moving the markets in 2022

We live in a world where the boundaries between global and local are becoming increasingly blurred.

Consider, for instance, the pragmatically named Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). It is no hyperbole to say that its atom-thin silicon chips power much of the world’s technology. When the company couldn’t keep up with resurgent consumer demand in 2021, all things digital suddenly became a lot more expensive, and global supply chains across almost every industry were disrupted.

This was one of the topics discussed during a webinar that Investec recently hosted with Tom Standage, deputy editor of The Economist, addressing the major global trends likely to shape the world in 2022.

In his introduction, co-host Philip Shaw, chief economist of Investec UK, noted that “second-hand car prices are up 20% year-on-year in the UK. That’s mostly due to a shortage of chips needed to make new cars.”

To be sure, TSMC is going great guns. It plans to spend $100bn over the next three years to increase production capacity. That should help to moderate electronic goods prices. Provided, of course, that China doesn’t carry out its threat to annex Taiwan.

Beyond the increasingly tangled web of global supply chains, this webinar highlighted several other forces that'll be moving the markets this year. Here's a closer look at five of them: