PODCAST | Where does opportunity lie in 2022? Experts point the way

Job satisfaction 2.0

“We have an opportunity to start seeing employees as human beings again,” says Lesley-Anne Gatter, head of people and organisation at Investec. “We can imbue their jobs with more meaning and provide a richer experience with trust as a foundation. That’ll help retain people and promote higher levels of performance. The nature of the relationship between employer and employee can be changed for the better.”

Gatter believes the pandemic upended organisational models based on contracts and control, because leaders were compelled to trust their staff to get things done from home.

“Organisations have typically used contracts and compliance to coerce people into being productive,” she says. “That helps management assure various stakeholders that they have control over their people, allowing them to guarantee delivery and profits.”

But this degree of coercion was simply not possible under lockdown. And, to the surprise of some corporate leaders, many employees thrived under conditions of greater flexibility and looser management.

The organisations best placed to flourish under conditions of remote work were those who had consciously worked pre-pandemic to build a culture of trust. Less progressive organisations now face a critical choice: embrace the lessons learned over the past two years or return to a culture of control and compliance.

