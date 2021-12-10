MARKET WRAP: JSE slips after slightly higher than expected US inflation data
Investors wary after US inflation rate jumps to the highest since 1982 and as Covid-19 cases continue to rise globally
10 December 2021 - 18:48
The JSE closed weaker while global markets were mixed, as investors digested US inflation figures and the economic threat of rising Covid-19 cases worldwide.
US inflation jumped 6.8% year-on-year in November to the highest rate since 1982, data showed on Friday. The figure came in slightly higher than the 6.7% Bloomberg estimate, while the consumer price index, which measures the cost of a wide-ranging basket of goods, rose 0.8% for the month...
