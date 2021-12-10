JSE muted ahead of US inflation data release
CPI in the US has registered above the Fed’s 2% target for months and higher rates there are likely to drain capital from emerging markets such as SA
10 December 2021 - 11:28
The JSE was little changed on Friday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors continued to weigh up the economic threat of Covid-19, while the focus turns to US inflation data.
Investors are bracing for the release of US inflation data later on Friday and its implications for interest rates. CPI in the US has registered above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target for months and higher rates there are likely to drain capital from emerging markets such as SA, as investors opt for relatively higher returns in a less risky destination...
