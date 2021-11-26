Markets

Oil tumbles on supply surplus concerns

Prices fall as US plans to release oil from strategic reserves in co-ordination with other nations

26 November 2021 - 07:56 Florence Tan
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — Oil prices slid more than 2% on Friday on concerns that a global supply surplus could swell in the first quarter following a US-led co-ordinated release of crude reserves among major consumers and as a new Covid-19 variant spooked investors.

Brent crude futures extended declines for a third session, falling $1.69, or 2.1%, to $80.53 a barrel by 3.27am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $2.04, or 2.6%, at $76.35 a barrel. There was no settlement for WTI on Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Oil prices likely dropped in tandem with wider financial markets on concerns the new variant would hit demand by limiting movements again, while market participation has fallen due to the US holidays, CMC Markets analyst Kelvin Wong said.

US President Joe Biden’s administration announced plans on Tuesday to release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in co-ordination with other large consuming nations, including China, India and Japan, to try to cool prices.

Such a release is likely to swell supplies in coming months, a source said, according to the findings of a panel of experts that advises ministers of Opec.

The Economic Commission Board (ECB) expects a 400,000 barrel per day (bpd) surplus in December, expanding to 2.3- million bpd in January and 3.7-million bpd in February if consumer nations go ahead with the release, the Opec source said.

Forecasts of rising surplus oil clouds the outlook of the meeting between Opec and its allies, a group known as Opec+, on December 2 to decide on immediate production. The group is to decide whether it will continue raising output by 400,000 bpd in January.

Still, the benchmark contracts are set to post their first weekly gain in nearly a month as the overall volume of the crude reserve release — estimated at 70-million to 80-million barrels — was smaller than market participants expected.

“Since the volume is small, I think it is aimed at easing tightness in supply, rather than having a big impact on oil markets,” Tsutomu Sugimori, president of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ), told reporters late on Thursday.

Next Monday, world powers and Iran will resume negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that could lead to the lifting of US sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

However, the failure of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to reach even a modest agreement on monitoring of Tehran’s nuclear facilities this week bodes poorly for next week’s talks, Eurasia analyst Henry Rome said

“That Iran did not do so, and instead took a hard line with the IAEA, is another negative sign about its interest in reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement,” he said in a note.

Reuters

Oil falls as reserve release eases worry about supply

Fujitomi Securities’ Kazuhiko Saito says profit-taking ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday is also behind the decline
Markets
2 days ago

Shell sees sustainable aviation fuel taking off in Asia

Company is lashing oil-refining operations in Asia and customers for the alternative fuel include Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Japan ...
News
20 hours ago

Total and Eni ready to invest in Libya

French and Italian energy firms line up partnership with nation holding Africa’s biggest oil reserves
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand breaches R16/$ for first time in a year as ...
Markets
2.
Rand weakens towards R16/$ amid US rate hike ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as new Covid-19 variant ...
Markets
4.
Tech reboot lifts global shares; dollar takes a ...
Markets
5.
Oil tumbles on supply surplus concerns
Markets

Related Articles

Oil steady as investors eye effect of stockpile releases

Markets

Oil dips as all eyes on response to US-led crude release

Markets

DAVID FICKLING: Oil market highlights US-China codependency

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.