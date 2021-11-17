Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as focus turns to MPC Economists are divided on whether the Reserve Bank will raise the repo rate by 25 basis points or keep it at 3.5% B L Premium

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, with inflation and prospects for tighter monetary policy the main themes in the local markets ahead of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee briefing on Thursday.

The local bourse hovered around a record high, reaching an intraday best of 71,447 points before paring its gains to just 3.93 points and closing at 70,942.34. The top 40, too, was little changed at 64,337.17. ..