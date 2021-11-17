MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as focus turns to MPC
Economists are divided on whether the Reserve Bank will raise the repo rate by 25 basis points or keep it at 3.5%
17 November 2021 - 18:22
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, with inflation and prospects for tighter monetary policy the main themes in the local markets ahead of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee briefing on Thursday.
The local bourse hovered around a record high, reaching an intraday best of 71,447 points before paring its gains to just 3.93 points and closing at 70,942.34. The top 40, too, was little changed at 64,337.17. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now