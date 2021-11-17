Markets

Gold inches higher but strong dollar dims its appeal

Metal slightly stronger, though close to recent lows as robust dollar steals its thunder

17 November 2021 - 08:10 Nakul Iyer
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Wednesday but hovered close to recent lows, with a strong dollar taking some of the precious metal’s shine away.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,854.07/oz by 4.43am GMT, but the metal was still only about 0.3% off its lowest level since last Friday hit in the previous session. US gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,856.00.

“The macro backdrop is still supportive for gold with inflation still elevated, but the continued strength in the dollar is limiting gold’s upside,” said Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.

The dollar was close to a 16-month high, supported by data showing US retail sales jumped last month. A stronger dollar raises gold’s cost to buyers holding other currencies

The report suggested high inflation was not yet dampening spending even as worry over rising costs sent consumer sentiment tumbling to a 10-year low in early November.

“The more positive economic data you get, the more bets for faster interest rate hikes are going to increase,” Barot said, adding that the European Central Bank’s (ECB) dovish stance also supported the dollar, adding to bullion’s headwinds.

ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks later on Wednesday, after saying on Monday that tightening monetary policy now to rein in inflation could choke off the eurozone’s recovery.

Gold, often viewed as an inflation-hedge, has benefited from easy monetary policy during the pandemic, but any hike in rates should reduce bullion’s appeal as higher interest rates raises the non-interest bearing metal’s opportunity cost.

Elsewhere, spot gold may retest a support at $1,849/oz and a break below that could cause a fall to $1,831, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver rose 0.6% to $24.94/oz. Platinum gained 0.3% to $1,064.30 and palladium was up 0.2%at $2,161.75.

