Markets

Oil falls after stocks rise more than expected

Industry data shows crude stockpiles increased and fuel inventories in the US rose last week

27 October 2021 - 07:32 Aaron Sheldrick
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Tokyo — Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the US, the world’s largest oil consumer.

Brent oil futures fell 25c, or 0.3%, to $86.15 a barrel after closing at the highest in seven years on Tuesday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined 26c, or 0.3%, to $84.39 a barrel after gaining 1.1% in the previous session.

Crude oil inventories rose 2.3-million barrels in the week ending October 22, market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures said late on Tuesday. That was more than the expectation for a 1.9-million barrel gain.

Petrol inventories rose by 500,000 barrels and distillate stocks increased by 1-million barrels, compared with a forecast for both to drop.

With Brent rising the past eight weeks and WTI climbing for the past 10 weeks, prices are starting to look overbought, analysts said.

“Barring more bullish headlines, which is possible considering what we saw yesterday, we could see some profit-taking in Brent and WTI which would be healthy for the market,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Reuters

JSE faces Asian market pressure amid Chinese property jitters

US markets were buoyant overnight, but concern about the indebtedness of Chinese property developers is weighing on sentiment
Markets
1 hour ago

Market data — October 26 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
11 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand falls as China property situation worsens

JSE basks in glow of Sibanye-Stillwater’s $1bn Brazilian deal and strong corporate earnings in the US
Markets
12 hours ago

JSE lifts as investors bet on strong US corporate earnings

However, risks from rising Covid-19 cases in China, persistent inflation and global supply-chain disruption might dampen the mood
Markets
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand falls as China property ...
Markets
2.
European stocks get a boost from buoyant earnings
Markets
3.
Gold weighed down by dollar uptick
Markets
4.
Market data — October 26 2021
Markets
5.
Oil rally likely to continue on strong US demand
Markets

Related Articles

European stocks get a boost from buoyant earnings

Markets

Asian stocks inch higher but China property worries grow

Markets

Gold weighed down by dollar uptick

Markets

Oil rally likely to continue on strong US demand

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.