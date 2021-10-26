Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand falls as China property situation worsens JSE basks in glow of Sibanye-Stillwater’s $1bn Brazilian deal and strong corporate earnings in the US B L Premium

The rand weakened against major currencies on Tuesday, pulled lower by precious- and base-metals prices as another Chinese property developer defaulted on a debt obligation.

Debt problems in China’s property sector have become a global threat, with Modern Land on Monday becoming the fourth developer there to default on an overseas debt obligation...