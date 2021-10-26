MARKET WRAP: Rand falls as China property situation worsens
JSE basks in glow of Sibanye-Stillwater’s $1bn Brazilian deal and strong corporate earnings in the US
26 October 2021 - 20:10
The rand weakened against major currencies on Tuesday, pulled lower by precious- and base-metals prices as another Chinese property developer defaulted on a debt obligation.
Debt problems in China’s property sector have become a global threat, with Modern Land on Monday becoming the fourth developer there to default on an overseas debt obligation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now