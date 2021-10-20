Market data — October 20 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Ramaphosa is yet to land a single infrastructure deal and localisation of manufacturing has become a protection racket
Apex court turns down union’s bid to have it compel parliament to save the two parastatals
Business Leadership CEO says setting up commissions of inquiry prolongs the problem
PayPal’s reported interest comes at a complicated time for the social media company
The annual SA investment conference, usually held in November, has been postponed to March
The IDC is processing new applications for financial assistance amounting to R600m
Truck drivers have been queueing for up to 10 days since toll company Zimborders began collecting fees
The team have played seven matches without conceding a goal
Disguised prototypes have been seen testing in the UK and Europe but the blurred profile shot below is the first officially issued by Jaguar Land Rover
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
