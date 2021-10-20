MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as US profits lift sentiment
But uncertainty about inflation, the global economy and Covid-19 persists and this is likely to keep markets volatile
20 October 2021 - 18:59
The JSE edged higher in line with world markets Wednesday as investors took heart from strong corporate earnings in the US, but the mood remains cautious as uncertainty about inflation, the global economy and Covid-19 persist.
The all share reached its best level in more than a month in intraday trade and ended the day 0.18% higher at 66,894.79 points, boosted by industrials precious metals and banks. However, the gains were limited by weaker food producers, listed property stocks, retailers and industrial metals...
