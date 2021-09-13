Markets MARKET WRAP: Miners, Sasol the day’s stars on the JSE Market ends firmer but caution abounds on global bourses amid fears the Delta strain will delay economic recovery B L Premium

Sasol and mining counters lifted the JSE on Monday, but caution persisted in global markets on concerns about a slower economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sasol’s share price rose8.5% as the oil price reached its best intraday level in five weeks. ..