Looking for the next bitcoin?

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum, have come a long way as there are now more than 5,300 digital currencies. Although only the top 10 cryptocurrencies are considered the most tradeable and make up the bulk of the market, this massive adoption and population speak volumes about the state of crypto.

If you want to or have already invested in cryptocurrency, one of the best things you can do is diversify your portfolio.

What’s crypto portfolio diversification?

Diversification is a bedrock principle of sound investing, and with cryptocurrencies, diversification is arguably more important.

Crypto portfolio diversification is the act of putting your money into different cryptocurrencies to mitigate risk if one or more projects perform poorly.

Many crypto investors only hold a single crypto, such as bitcoin, but this approach is extremely high risk for two reasons:

The future of cryptocurrency adoption and growth is highly uncertain.

The cryptocurrency industry is just a little over a decade old. In human terms, this market is barely a teenager; this means that a lot can still happen. While the crypto market has created value for early investors, it still has the potential to increase many times over, but just like the early days of the internet, this growth will not be equally spread.

Maybe ethereum will be the blockchain backbone of the future, or cardano or solana will take its place. Perhaps bitcoin will replace gold as the world’s largest store of value and inflation hedge, or perhaps a new cryptocurrency will come along and do this. True wisdom is knowing that we don’t know what the future holds, and in the fast-paced and nascent world of crypto, gambling on a single project is not a smart strategy.

Rather increase your chances of owning the Amazon-like success stories by holding multiple cryptocurrencies.

The total return of your investment is dependent on the success or failure of a single cryptocurrency project.

An investment into a single cryptocurrency provides you with 100% of the gains or losses associated with that asset, but not all cryptocurrency gains are equal. Over a year, there can be differences of 2,000% in gains between the top cryptocurrencies, as what happened recently with cardano and binance coin. This means investing in a single crypto gives you less exposure to the sometimes unpredictably good performance of another asset.

There was once a good case in holding only bitcoin, but over the past four years, the total value of bitcoin versus the total value of all cryptocurrencies has declined from 85% to about 44% at the time of writing. This means other cryptocurrencies, through significant gains in value, have outperformed bitcoin.

More on these returns are shown below: