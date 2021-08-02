Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand gains on upbeat sentiment over US infrastructure bill The JSE came within about 200 points of its record high, before weakening a little by the close, as Covid-19 cases rise again in some countries BL PREMIUM

The rand was among the best-performing emerging-market currencies on Monday as investors welcomed progress in the US infrastructure bill, which increased risk sentiment generally.

The unveiling of the roughly $1-trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill at the weekend, containing $550bn of new spending over five years, lifted sentiment.The bill is expected to be passed in the next few days after an amendment process...