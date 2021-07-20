Markets JSE firms as global markets remain cautious Concern about surging cases of Delta variant of Covid-19 likely to dominate sentiment for time being BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mixed as rising Covid-19 cases and the surge in the Delta variant continued to spook investors.

The all share was on track to break a three-day losing streak after falling the most in more than a week on Monday when global equity markets plunged as concerns about the coronavirus mounted and China accused as the mastermind behind a series of cyberattacks against public and private entities. ..