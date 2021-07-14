Markets

Fall in US yields supports gold

The main focus was on US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony later in day after a robust rise in consumer prices

14 July 2021 - 07:52 Eileen Soreng
Newly cast gold ingots in the foundry at the JSC Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on July 12 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Newly cast gold ingots in the foundry at the JSC Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on July 12 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Wednesday as the US treasury yields and dollar eased slightly in Asia trade, though the main focus was on US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony later in day after a robust rise in consumer prices.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,812.65/oz by 4.02am GMT, while US gold futures were 0.2% higher at $1,813.10.

While gold has made gentle gains on the back of slightly lower dollar and yields, it has not been enough to decisively shift momentum higher, said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

“Gold held up surprisingly well overnight after the CPI [consumer price index] data propelled the dollar higher and lifted long-dated bond yields. That should give some comfort to bullish investors that gold may finally be regaining its inflation hedging tailwind.”

The dollar index ticked 0.1% lower, having seen its best daily percentage gain in nearly a month on Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year yields also pulled back, which translates into lower opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Data on Tuesday showed US consumer prices in June rose by the most in 13 years. Focus now shifts to Powell’s testimony before the Congress for any views on the rising price pressures and possible tightening of monetary policy.

Powell has repeatedly stated that higher inflation will be transitory, noting that he expected supply chains to normalise and adapt.

Focus will be on “the extent to which the Fed is acknowledging that they underestimated how much inflation we're going to get and also how sticky that inflation is going to be,” said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

“If we get affirmation of what we heard from the Fed in June, I think the path of less resistance for gold is down.”

Gold prices slumped 7% last month after the US central bank signalled at a sooner-than-expected interest rate increase.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.3% to $26.05/oz, palladium rose 0.2% to $2,833.37 and platinum climbed 0.5% to $1,109.32.

Reuters

Oil dips on worry about future demand

Oil falls after data shows that China’s first-half crude imports dropped, but remain near one-week high amid concerns about supply
Markets
57 minutes ago

US inflation worries weigh on Asian shares

Data showing the biggest jump in US inflation in 13 years has led to the expectation that the Fed could exit stimulus earlier than previously thought
Markets
1 hour ago

World markets head for record highs ahead of US inflation report

Investors buoyed by surprisingly strong export data from China and forecasts that US June CPI will be lower than previous month
Markets
20 hours ago

Gold prices inch higher

Metal moves upwards as investors shift focus to US inflation
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Opec+ deal to boost output delayed as UAE rebels ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand tumbles the most in a fortnight ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices slide for second day
Markets
4.
Market data — July 1 2021
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — A2 Milk
Markets

Related Articles

JSE to contend with weaker Asian markets on Wednesday amid domestic turmoil

Markets

Market data — July 13 2021

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Banks and retailers slump as unrest continues

Markets

JSE muted as SA firms feel pressure of riots and looting

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.