News Leader
WATCH: Will insurance firms cover damage from looting?
Insurance Claims Africa CEO Ryan Woolley talks to Business Day TV about whether companies will be covered for losses incurred during riots
15 July 2021 - 08:21
Businesses across the country have suffered major damage from rioting and looting, and will be looking to their insurance providers to help address losses.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Insurance Claims Africa CEO Ryan Woolley for a look at whether insurance firms will cover damage of this nature.
