WATCH: Opec+ talks hit a wall
RMB commodities trading head Ettienne van Wyk talks to Business Day TV about Opec how the oil market may react to Opec+ talks
07 July 2021 - 08:26
Opec+ members have not found common ground over plans to raise supply to meet rising global demand.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Ettienne van Wyk, head of commodities trading at RMB, about what this means for the oil market.
Or listen to the full audio:
