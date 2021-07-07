Companies / Industrials

News Leader

WATCH: Opec+ talks hit a wall

RMB commodities trading head Ettienne van Wyk talks to Business Day TV about Opec how the oil market may react to Opec+ talks

07 July 2021 - 08:26 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA
Picture: REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA

Opec+ members have not found common ground over plans to raise supply to meet rising global demand.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Ettienne van Wyk, head of commodities trading at RMB, about what this means for the oil market.

Or listen to the full audio:

Oil hits 33-month high after Opec+ talks collapse

Some Opec+ sources still believe Opec+ will resume talks in July and agree to pump more from August, while others say current curbs might stay in ...
Markets
18 hours ago

Oil drops before crucial Opec+ talks amid UAE objection

Brent crude falls 40c to $75.77 a barrel after 1c decrease last week following vote to increase production
Markets
2 days ago

Oil reaches three-year high as Opec+ talks abandoned

Brent crude jumps to $77.12 a barrel — the highest since 2018 — as UAE refuses to back down on production targets
Markets
1 day ago

Oil rises on chance of tighter supply

Brent and West Texas Intermediate hit highest since 2018 on the expectation that supplies will tighten further after Opec+ talks were called off
Markets
1 day ago

Tense Opec+ meeting to resume on Monday as UAE refuses to budge

Failure to reach an understanding on oil production curbs risks sending crude prices — already up 50% this year — even higher
Markets
2 days ago
