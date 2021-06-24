Markets

JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Thursday as markets pause for breath

Markets have been recovering after a sharp sell-off last week and are waiting for fresh catalysts that could come in the form of US jobs data

24 June 2021 - 07:16 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
The JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Thursday morning, with global stocks pausing after recovering from a sell-off last week.

Commentary from US Federal Reserve officials this week has helped placate concerns after the world’s most influential bank brought forward its interest-rate timeline last week.

This buoyed the dollar and put the JSE and other markets under pressure, but Fed chair Jerome Powell has reiterated that inflation fears should be temporary this week, also offering upbeat commentary about the outlook for the US labour market.

It was quiet overnight with no real news or top-tier data to drive activity, said National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland in a note.

Global attention is expected to remain on the US, with jobless claims data due on Thursday, while personal consumption expenditures numbers for May, which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, are due on Friday.

The Bank of England is also due to to make its latest interest rate decision later, and its commentary on inflation will be scrutinised.

In morning trade on Thursday, Japan’s Nikkei and the Hang Seng were flat, while the Shanghai Composite had dipped 0.15%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via the Naspers stable, was also little changed.

Gold was 0.3% weaker at $1,773.32/oz while platinum had fallen 1.24% to $1,074.99. Brent crude was 0.23% weaker at $75.22 a barrel.

The rand was 0.13% weaker at R14.22/$.

There is little on the local corporate calendar on Thursday, while on the economics front producer inflation data for May is due. It is expected to have accelerated due to rising fuel and food costs.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JSE firms as US Fed chair’s testimony lifts markets

Jerome Powell says the price increases seen in  the US economy recently were bigger than expected, but would most likely wane
Markets
19 hours ago

Oil rises to highest in almost 3 years

Drop in US stockpiles strengthens view that global supply is tightening
Markets
19 hours ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Apple and Absa

Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments talk to Business Day TV
Markets
21 hours ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Etsy

Imtiaz Suliman from talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
22 hours ago
