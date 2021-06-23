WATCH: Stock picks — Apple and Absa

Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Apple​ as her stock pick of the day and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose Absa.

Kruger said: “I’m going for Apple, I think it’s a great company to add to your portfolio at any time. With the global developers conference they said that where they’re actually making their platform more open architecture, they’re opening it up to more of an integration with other developer platforms and we think it’s a great opportunity.”

Du Toit said: “I’m picking Absa, we’ve seen a very strong run in the SA retailers and I do think that our SA banks have lagged their performance. We’re probably going to see some rotational retailers into the banking sector. All our banks came out with trading updates over the last month and they have been broadly positive.”