MARKET WRAP: JSE mixed before Powell testimony
Naspers and Prosus drop the most in six weeks and two weeks, respectively
22 June 2021 - 19:01
The JSE closed little changed amid mixed global markets on Tuesday as investors awaited US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress later in the day.
Tech-heavy Naspers and Prosus led the losses on the local bourse, with the former dropping 2.63% to R2,960, the most in more than six weeks. Prosus fell the most in more than two weeks, losing 2.12% to R1,399.50...
