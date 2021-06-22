Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE mixed before Powell testimony Naspers and Prosus drop the most in six weeks and two weeks, respectively BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed little changed amid mixed global markets on Tuesday as investors awaited US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress later in the day.

Tech-heavy Naspers and Prosus led the losses on the local bourse, with the former dropping 2.63% to R2,960, the most in more than six weeks. Prosus fell the most in more than two weeks, losing 2.12% to R1,399.50...